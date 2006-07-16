Synovate announces Asian on-line physician panel

Synovate Healthcare, the market research arm of the UK's Aegis group, says that it has launched its on-line physician panel in several key Asian markets.

The firm, which provides a range of script-writing, translation and hosting services, said that it can now offer on-line physician panels in China, Korea, Taiwan, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and India. The company added that the move builds on its comprehensive coverage of Europe and the USA, to provide a truly global service.