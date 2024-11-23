Syntex Board Changes

- Syntex has elected three new board members appointed by the Roche group as part of its integration with the Swiss company. The Roche appointees are Armin Kessler, chief operating officer and head of Roche's pharmaceutical division, Peter Simon, head of the group's pharma operation and Kenneth Taylor, currently president and managing director of Roche Products in the UK. Meantime, resigning from the board were James Wilson, Dana Leavitt, Miriam Stoppard, Leonard Marks, Marvyn Carton, John Fried, Howard Holtzmann and Charles Lynch. The Syntex board elected Kenneth Taylor to succeed James Wilson as board president. Dr Taylor's successor in Roche UK will be Nic Holladay, the managing director of Syntex' UK and Ireland business.
