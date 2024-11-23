SyStemix' HSC Transplants Show Rapid Engraftment In Cancer Patients

SyStemix of the USA has reported positive data concerning the rapidengraftment of its hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplants in patients undergoing myelosuppressive or myeloablative therapy for cancer. The presentation took place at the 38th American Society of Hematology meeting, held December 6-10, 1996, in Florida, USA.

HSCs - The "Mother" Of All Cells Hematopoietic stem cells, also known as CD34+Thy-1+ cells, are the source of all cells which make up the blood and immune system, and as such are extremely important in bone marrow transplants. SyStemix has been able to "uniquely separate these cells from other types of blood cells and from tumor cells," it says.

Using its proprietary cell sorting system with either the patients' own cells or those of a donor, which can isolate the HSCs at 15,000 to 30,000 cells per second, a rate 10 times faster than any other cell-sorting technology, the company hopes to be able to reduce the possibility of patient relapse, an outcome linked to conventional blood cell transplants which contain a varying number of stem cells and which may be contaminated with tumor cells.