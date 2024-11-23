Taiwan Health Plan set For January

The government of the Republic of China is determined that its new, NT$5.1 billion ($194.6 million) national health Insurance program will be implemented in January, even if the enabling organizational regulation of the National Health Insurance Bureau has not been passed in the Legislative Yuan by the end of this month.
Government ministers have said that the Legislative and the Executive Yuans will work together as intensely as they can to get the legislation through, but whatever happens, insurance identification cards would be issued to the public at the end of November and beginning of December. Up to 19 million residents will be covered by the program by the end of the year, said the government.
