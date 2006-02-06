Tamiflu approved for pediatric use in EU

Swiss drug major Roche's flagship antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir) has received approval from European regulators for the prevention of influenza in children aged one to 12 years.

Tamiflu is already indicated for the treatment of the disease in adults and children aged one year and above and for the prevention of influenza in adults and adolescents. The application was based on results from a subset of pediatric patients in a clinical study where the drug was used for the management of influenza in households, which showed that Tamiflu patients together with post-exposure prophylaxis of other household members is more effective in preventing secondary spread of infection in the group of people than treating the patient alone.