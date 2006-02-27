Friday 22 November 2024

Tentative FDA OK for Teva's generic rabeprazole

27 February 2006

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application for rabeprazole sodium delayed-release tablets, 20mg. On final approval, Teva's product will be the AB-rated generic equivalent of Japanese drugmaker Eisai's acid pump inhibitor Aciphex. The brand product has annual sales of approximately $1.2 billion.

Teva says it is currently in patent litigation concerning this product in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. A suit was brought against the Israeli firm in November 2003 involving Teva's paragraph IV certification to US patent no 5,045,552. A trial date has not been set.

Final approval of this ANDA is expected on the earlier of a favorable decision in the case or expiry of the mandatory stay of approval in February 2007.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze