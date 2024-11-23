Teva Pharmaceuticals Signs $70 Million Loan

- Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, with 1995 sales of $668 million, has signed a $70 million syndicated loan to improve its European exposure and to rearrange its debt profile. Dan Suesskind, chief financial officer, arranged the loan with a consortium of 11 European banks. It has a maturity of five years and interest payments of 44 basis points above Libor. It is expected that its drug Copaxone (copolymer-1) for multiple sclerosis will receive US Food and Drug Administration approval in the near future, increasing revenue by an estimated $100 million.