Teva's generic desmopressin cleared in USA

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval for the company's Abbreviated New Drug Application for desmopressin acetate tablets, 0.1mg and 0.2mg.

Teva's desmopressin is the AB-rated generic equivalent of Sanofi-Aventis' DDAVP Tablets, a product indicated for management of central diabetes insipidus, temporary polyuria and polydipsia following head trauma or surgery in the pituitary region, and primary nocturnal enuresis.

Total annual turnover of the product, including brand and generic sales, is approximately $202.0 million.