Teva's generic Focalin cleared by US FDA

Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application to market a generic version of Novartis' attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug Focalin (dexmethylphenidate HCl) in 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg strengths.
As the first company to file an ANDA containing a paragraph IV certification for this product, Teva has been awarded a 180-day period of marketing exclusivity. According to the firm, the brand product had annual sales of $19.0 million for the 12 months ended September 2006. Teva noted that it is currently in patent litigation over its generic Focalin product in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze