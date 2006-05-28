Friday 22 November 2024

Teva sets up in Japan

28 May 2006

Leading Israel-based drugs group Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is the third major to set up operations in Japan, aiming to take advantage of the still small but growing copy-cat drugs market there.

In March, Teva, which since its acquisition of US firm IVAX is the world's largest generics group (Marketletters passim), applied for approval to sell its products in Japan, with an eye to marketing drugs already available in the USA and Europe, reports the Nikkei Weekly. The firm plans to gradually expand its offerings, rolling out two injection products in 2007 and is set to hire sales and technical personnel for its Japanese subsidiary, according to the newspaper.

In Japan, generic drugs accounted for around 16% of prescription medicines sales by volume in fiscal 2003. The world's second-largest generics firm, Sandoz (a unit of Swiss drug major Novartis), and Germany-based Merck KGaA, which also has a substantial me-too drugs business, are also established in Japan, says the Nikkei.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze