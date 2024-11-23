Texas Biotechnology gets endothelin antagonist patent

- Texas Biotechnology has been awarded a US patent, No 5,464,853, on a series of compounds which act as antagonists at endothelin (ET) receptors. ET modulates blood flow and blood pressure, and ET antagonists are expected to be useful in the treatment of a number of diseases, including congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acute renal failure. A number of companies are developing ET antagonists, most notably Hoffmann-La Roche, which has a lead compound, bosentan, in clinical trials. Texas Biotech plans to begin trials on its lead candidate, TBC-11251, in 1996.