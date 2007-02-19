Thailand holds "final" talk with drugmakers

Following reports that the military-appointed government of Thailand will break the patents for two drugs (Marketletter February 5), protests by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations and the World Health Organization appear to have encouraged at least a token gesture from the Thai Public Health Ministry.
The two drugs affected by the government's compulsory licensing decision are Plavix (clopidogrel), an oral antiplatelet drug for cardiovascular diseases, which is jointly-manufactured by French drug major Sanofi-Aventis and the USA's Bristol-Myers Squibb, and the USA-based Abbott Laboratories' Kaletra (lopinavir), a protease inhibitor antiretroviral drug.
Drugmakers "reaped huge profits"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze