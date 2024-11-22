Friday 22 November 2024

The ABPI's A-Z Of British Medicines Research

28 May 1995

Pharmaceutical R&D investment in the UK in 1994 was close to L3 billion ($4.62 billion), says the Association of the British Pharmaeutical Industry's new A-Z of British Medicines Research (Marketletter May 15). 70% of this was invested by UK companies, with US firms contributing 17% and European and Japanese companies 13%. In 1993-94, it adds, the industry's L2 billion investment was spread thus: inflammation/arthritis research (L35 million plus), cancer (L110 million+), cardiovascular (L150 million+), lungs/respiratory ($180 million+), nervous system (L250 million+) and viral infections, including AIDS (L200 million+).

Revenue spend of UK biotech and drug firms with significant R&D effort 1993/94 R&D revenue % of pharma spend (Lmillion) sales Biotech sector* approx L40.0 - Boots Pharma L67.6 29 Fisons Pharma L72.5 16 Glaxo Group **L858.0 15 SmithKline Beecham L485.0 14 Wellcome L343.0 16 Zeneca Pharma L297.0 15 Sub-total L2,123.1 - Grand total L2.163.1 mean+15% excl Boots * = British Biotech, Cantab Pharma, Celltech, Xenova, Cambridge Antibody Technology Ltd ** = global figure

The report looks at UK R&D investment in 48 leading therapeutic categories, the highlights of which are reproduced below:

