The future of pharmaceutical human resources; the battle for talent

Nearly 1.3 million people work in the pharmaceutical industry and,whether they are with giants like Merck & Co or GlaxoSmithKline, or minnows such as the many biotechnology and genomics firms that are springing up, most people entering the sector have something in common; they want to make a difference, according to a new report, The Future of Pharma Human Resources, by consultants PriceWaterhouseCooper.
However, it notes, pharmaceutical companies are not philanthropic ventures staffed by saints and, despite any noble intentions, they remain under pressure to satisfy the financial expectations of their shareholders.
The pharmaceutical industry typically aims to attract the top science graduates and postgraduates from the best universities in North America and Europe, PWC says, but the most able graduates are the very people that blue-chip companies in other sectors also want. Moreover, it adds, an already-competitive market will become even more internecine, as two trends reshape the western world: the shrinking of the working-age population; and the decline in the number of students reading traditional science degrees or choosing a career in scientific research.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze