Saturday 23 November 2024

The Health Products Industry And The Internet

18 November 1996

The "Great Snowstorm" which caused the media launch of the first product approved to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/motor neurone disease, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Rilutek (riluzole) in the USA (Marketletter January 15) to be switched, in less than 24 hours, to a global teleconference and the first-ever Internet launch to all target audiences, created the perfect situation to determine the launch's real value, according to Gilles Brisson, senior vice president at Rhone-Poulenc Rorer in France.

1,400 people listened to the teleconference, 14,000 "hits" were made during the teleconference on R-PR's Internet home page, and a total of 29,000 "hits" were made in the first two days, Mr Brisson told this month's IMS International Symposium in Brussels (Marketletter November 11 and this issue page 13).

The Internet launch included: - Rilutek as the first product on America's Housecall, an Internet provider linked with Microsoft and NBC; - live presentations of speakers on the Internet via scrolling; - handling over 50 questions and answers during the conference; and - making press kit materials available on-line.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze