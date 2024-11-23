Titan Licenses Iloperidone From HMR

Hoechst Marion Roussel has signed an agreement with TitanPharmaceuticals for an exclusive worldwide license to its antipsychotic drug iloperidone.
Iloperidone, a D2 and 5-HT2 antagonist for the treatment of schizophrenia and other related disorders, is expected to commence Phase III clinical trials during the first half of this year. According to the company, "iloperidone's overall safety and efficacy profile at its current stage of development compares favorably to currently-available therapeutics as well as to other products under development."
The agreement expands Titan's product portfolio to six; all five other products are in clinical development. With its latest acquisition, Titan is hoping to target the large antipsychotic market, predicted to be worth more than $4 billion by the year 2000.
