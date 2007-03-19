TopoTarget in-licenses Zemab from Novartis

Copenhagen, Denmark-based TopoTarget AS has executed its in-licensing option from Swiss drug major Novartis for the development and marketing of Zemab, an antibody-based anticancer drug. Under their 2003 option and licensing deal, TopoTarget now holds the worldwide and exclusive rights for the development of this product.

TopoTarget chief executive Peter Jensen noted that Zemab has shown potential as a cancer drug in the firm's preclinical models and, in a pilot study where it was injected directly into tumors in cancer patients, responses were seen in six out of 10 patients. "Zemab has also successfully been evaluated in a Phase I intravenous clinical trial. We are now ready to proceed in the development of Zemab and the next step will be to explore the possibilities in treating breast cancer patients," he added.

The agent is a recombinant antibody-toxin for the treatment of specific types of cancers. It targets the ERBB2/HER2 receptor, which plays a central role predominantly in the development of breast cancer, but is also believed to be involved in selected other cancer indications, such as head and neck cancer. Initial clinical studies have demonstrated a reduction in tumor size after injection of Zemab directly into ERBB2/HER2-positive tumors, the firm noted.