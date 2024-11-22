Friday 22 November 2024

Topotecan As 1st-Line Ovarian Cancer Drug

13 November 1995

SmithKline Beecham is starting a major trial of its topoisomerase I inhibitor Hycamtin (topotecan), in combination with cisplatin, for the first-line treatment of ovarian cancer. The drug is currently in the latter stages of clinical development in the USA and Europe as a second-line drug for ovarian and non-small cell lung cancers.

The new protocol will compare topotecan with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel) when both agents are used in combination with cisplatin. This comparison will be made because current data suggests that cisplatin/paclitaxel is the best regimen to date.

The decision to move onto a first-line study was taken on the basis of encouraging data from Phase II and III second-line studies, according to Colin Broom, head of clinical development for oncology at SB. An open-label Phase III study comparing topotecan with paclitaxel as single-agent therapy for ovarian cancer has yielded some interim data, according to Dr Broom, although he cautioned that this had yet to be checked by the independent review body. Study 039 completed enrollment in January 1995 and has revealed an overall response to topotecan of 45%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze