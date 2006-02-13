Trimeris' Fuzeon sees strong sales in 2005

USA-based antivirals specialist Trimeris says that 2005 sales of its key product, the HIV drug Fuzeon (enfuvirtide), totaled $208.2 million, up 54% on the previous year.

Net sales of the first-in-class HIV fusion inhibitor in the USA and Canada rose 32% to $112.7 million and ex-US, reached $95.5 million, a 93% leap. All sales were recorded by Trimeris' marketing partner, Swiss drug major Roche.

On a quarterly basis, global sales soared 58% to $62.9 million. Domestic revenues jumped 48% on third-quarter 2005 to $24.2 million, skyrocketing 73% to $27.1 million elsewhere. Trimeris expects domestic sales of the drug in the range of $140.0-$150.0 million.