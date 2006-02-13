Trimeris' Fuzeon sees strong sales in 2005

USA-based antivirals specialist Trimeris says that 2005 sales of its key product, the HIV drug Fuzeon (enfuvirtide), totaled $208.2 million, up 54% on the previous year.
Net sales of the first-in-class HIV fusion inhibitor in the USA and Canada rose 32% to $112.7 million and ex-US, reached $95.5 million, a 93% leap. All sales were recorded by Trimeris' marketing partner, Swiss drug major Roche.
On a quarterly basis, global sales soared 58% to $62.9 million. Domestic revenues jumped 48% on third-quarter 2005 to $24.2 million, skyrocketing 73% to $27.1 million elsewhere. Trimeris expects domestic sales of the drug in the range of $140.0-$150.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze