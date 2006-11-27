Two clinical fellowships to study cancer biomarkers

UK firm Cancer Research Technology, the University of Manchester and Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca have entered into an R&D collaboration which will focus on the identification of pharmacological biomarkers in a variety of oncology indications.
The group said that, under the terms of the accord, two clinical pharmacology research fellowships will be established, which will be jointly funded by the charity Cancer Research UK and AstraZeneca. The three-year fellowship program will aim to identify and validate circulating biomarkers for use in conjunction with targeted cancer therapies.
