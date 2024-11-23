Saturday 23 November 2024

"Two Month Rule" For Acne Sufferers

18 August 1996

Many people with acne, and unfortunately many health professionals, are unaware that, in the majority of cases, complete control of acne can be achieved, according to the UK-based charity, the Acne Support Group. Acne affects 85% of boys aged 16 to 19, and 80% of girls aged 14 to 17. In severe cases this can lead to cysts, which if treated promptly can be healed, but if left can result in severe scarring.

Current treatment revolves around the application of topical lotions and creams, oral antibiotics or hormone therapy for women. Patients do require treatment for a long period of time, but the general rule, according to Tony Chu, a dermatologist at London's Hammersmith Hospital and a founder of the ASG, is that if patients are not responding after two months then they should revisit their physician and try another preparation.

Treatment Potential? The most effective acne treatment, according to Dr Chu, is Roche's Roaccutane (isotretinoin). It is generally known as a "last-resort" preparation as it has many side effects including hair loss, bowel inflammation and backache, but it is also known to attack the principal causes of acne.

