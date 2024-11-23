Tylenol/Advil Ad Row "A US Investment Non-Event"

The Johnson & Johnson/American Home Products row over the safety of competing painkillers (Marketletter March 18) compares to "elephants killing each other," says Arvind Desai of mehta & Isaly. In recent months, AHP's media ads have said J&J's Tylenol (acetaminophen) can damage the liver of moderate drinkers, and J&J said AHP's Advil (ibuprofen) can be dangerous when mixed with blood pressure drugs or taken by people with gastrointestinal problems. The advertising has reached a new low, says Robert Uhl of Salomon Bros.
However, reports the New York Times, the effect on investors' wallets is likely to be muffled. The ad battle has not hurt either firm's stock price and it probably won't, says Hemant Shah of HKS & Co, adding: "It's a non-event as far as investments go." Tylenol products represented under 5% of J&J's 1995 sales of $18.8 billion and an even smaller share of profits, says Dr Desai, while Advil produced about 4% of AHP's $13.4 billion sales and 4% of earnings, noted Mr Uhl.
But negative advertising takes away from companies' ad spending; in 1995, drug firms spent $511.8 million on advertising painkillers, sedatives and sleeping pills in the USA, says Comparative Media Reporting of New York. And some analysts feel the negative ads could undermine consumer confidence in all over-the-counter painkillers. US sales of analgesics were $2.3-$3.3 billion in the last year, notes the NYT; Neilsen puts Tylenol as market leader (although losing market share), followed by Advil and Procter & Gamble's Aleve (naproxen sodium).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze