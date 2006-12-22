Tysabri for Crohn's disease sBLA submitted to FDA

Irish biotechnology company Elan and USA-based pharmaceutical firm Biogen Idec say that they have completed the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application to the US Food and Drug Administration that requests approval for Tysabri (natalizumab) as a treatment for moderate to severely active Crohn's disease. The firms added that the drug is currently approved in the USA as a therapy for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and in Europe as a single disease-modifying agent for highly active relapsing-remitting forms of the autoimmune condition.

The filing is based on data from three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trials of the drug (ENCORE, ENACT-1 and ENACT-2), which were designed to assess its safety and efficacy as both an induction treatment and as maintenance therapy in Crohn's disease (Marketletter October 30, 2006).

sBLA includes PML information