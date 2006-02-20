UK AD treatment "lags behind" Europe, NICE urged to reconsider drugs policy

The UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excel-lence should revise its preliminary recommendations for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (Marketletters passim) and allow patients at all stages of the illness to have access to drug treatments, according to a European patients' group. The NICE gave until February 13 for responses to its Appraisal Consultation Document (pub-lished January 23). The ACD covers the use of Eisai/ Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil), Novartis' Excelon (rivastig-mine) and Johnson & Johnson/Shire's Reminyl (galanta-mine), all of which would only be made available for patients with medium severity AD and Forest Laboratories' Namenda/Axura (memantine), which would not be used for any categories of Alzheimer's patients.
UK treatment "already lags behind" Europe
Jean Georges, Director of Alzheimer Europe, claimed that "research indicates that the United Kingdom already lags behind comparable European countries in numbers of patients treated. The NICE recommendations would fur-ther exacerbate this difference. Access to treatment and services should not be dictated by geography alone."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze