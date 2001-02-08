UK govt proposes fifth NICE work program

The UK Department of Health has proposed that, following consultationwith key stakeholders, the NICE's fifth work program should examine:
- Novartis' Glivec (STI-571) for the predominant form of chronic myeloid leukemia. The DoH says it may provide an important new option for treatment, although "some uncertainties remain;" - thrombolytic drugs for early initiation in acute heart attack; - Alza/Schering-Plough's Caelyx (liposomal doxorubicin for injection) for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and - photodynamic therapy for age-related macular degeneration.
Also proposed for inclusion in the new work program are surgical treatments for morbidly obese people, computerized cognitive behavior therapy for depression and/or anxiety, hip resurfacing for younger people and ultrasonic locating devices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze