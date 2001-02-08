UK govt proposes fifth NICE work program

The UK Department of Health has proposed that, following consultationwith key stakeholders, the NICE's fifth work program should examine:

- Novartis' Glivec (STI-571) for the predominant form of chronic myeloid leukemia. The DoH says it may provide an important new option for treatment, although "some uncertainties remain;" - thrombolytic drugs for early initiation in acute heart attack; - Alza/Schering-Plough's Caelyx (liposomal doxorubicin for injection) for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and - photodynamic therapy for age-related macular degeneration.

Also proposed for inclusion in the new work program are surgical treatments for morbidly obese people, computerized cognitive behavior therapy for depression and/or anxiety, hip resurfacing for younger people and ultrasonic locating devices.