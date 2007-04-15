UK pharmaceutical companies taking clinical trials to Australia

UK-headquartered pharmaceutical companies undertaking clinical trials in order to develop new products "are setting up Australian bases to find out whether their innovations will succeed," according to Nicola Watkinson, senior investment commissioner for Europe at Invest Australia, the Australian government's investment attraction agency.

Australia is rapidly gaining international recognition in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as an attractive environment for conducting clinical trials, the agency points out.

Its reputation has been reinforced by a pharmaceutical benchmarking survey, conducted by the UK's Economist Intelligence Unit, which ranked Australia as the leading location for clinical studies, and ahead of the UK, USA, Germany, India, Japan and Singapore.