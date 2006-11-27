UK's flu plans "must keep up" with latest evidence

The UK's Royal Society and the Academy of Medical Sciences has warned that the government, in a joint study, is "not making the best use of independent scientific advice when making critical decisions."
Sir John Skehel, the report's author, said: "decisions are being made, as the UK prepares for a possible pandemic, that fail to take account of expert advice. For example, the decision to stockpile just one antiviral drug is a major concern. This needs to be reconsidered." Sir John explained that "new evidence" that the H5N1 strain of avian influenza can develop resistance to Swiss drug major Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir) meant that diversifying the UK's emergency antiviral stocks would be "the most effective management of a pandemic." The report says: "the government was right to order Tamiflu in early 2005. However, we are concerned that it is not updating its plans as the landscape of what we know about influenza changes."
Roche responded to the study, stating that there was "no new evidence" of Tamiflu-resistant bird flu emerging since a clinical study last year found a small number of cases of resistance (see page 20).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze