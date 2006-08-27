UK's NICE guidance on hepatitis C treatment OKs two drugs

The UK's regulatory body charged with evaluating treatment effectiveness in England and Wales, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has issued its guidance to endorse the use of two drugs against hepatitis C. These are Swiss drug major Roche's Pegasys (peginterferon alfa) and Copegus (ribavirin). The decision affects a potential 200,000-500,000 people, although only 47,000 have been diagnosed.

The guidance, which is subject to appeal, recommends combination use of both drugs for mild chronic hepatitis, although the NICE notes that Copegus may be contraindicated for some patients.