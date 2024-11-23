UK View On Arthritic Pain Contested

The 1995 Uk Medicines Control Agency ruling on the prohibition of advertising of topical products for the treatment of arthritic pain has been contested by the Proprietary Association of Great Britain, which represents the non-prescription drug industry, the prescribing subcommittee of the British Medical Council general Medical Services Committee, the Consumers' Association and the National Consumers' Council.
They have all said that the original consultation was confusing, and that treatment of mild to moderate arthritic pain should be offered to suffers, following a doctor's diagnosis.
On March 22, the MCA issued another consultation (MLX 223), allowing the symptomatic relief of sprains and strains and pain due to nonserious arthritis and rheumatism conditions. The PAGB says while this is a major step, it is still uncertain how "nonserious" wil be interpreted.
