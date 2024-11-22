Unmet Needs In Cardiovascular Markets

Treatments for myocardial infarction have improved over the last few years but remain unsatisfactory for health care providers in three major respects, according to a new report from Datamonitor entitled World Cardiovascular Markets, available from Marketletter.

The three major areas are: - a necessity for rapid administration of the drugs with most beneficial effect; - available treatments, especially the most effective ones, are expensive; and - whilst treatments are effective, there is still room for improvement in reducing the mortality rate.

When asked what pharmaceutical companies should be doing to respond to weaknesses in thrombolytic therapies, specialists said that firms should be pursuing the development of safer and more effective thrombolytic agents.