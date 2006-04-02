Upstate and Cisbio launch novel kinase assay

Upstate USA, a subsidiary of Serologicals Corp and Cisbio International, a specialist developer of technologies used in assay development, have announced the launch of their co-developed HTRF KinEASE reagent for use in the detection of the amino acids serine and threonine. The new product allows the development of sensitive high-throughput assays which are able to detect a large range of Ser/Thr kinases, which are common targets for drug development.
HTRF KinEASE combines the proprietary antibody technology and kinase substrates that have been developed by Upstate with Cisbio's time-resolved fluorescence technology. The reagent is the second co-developed product released onto the market following the launch of the HTRF phosphoinositide-3-kinase assay by Upstate.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze