Upstate and Cisbio launch novel kinase assay

Upstate USA, a subsidiary of Serologicals Corp and Cisbio International, a specialist developer of technologies used in assay development, have announced the launch of their co-developed HTRF KinEASE reagent for use in the detection of the amino acids serine and threonine. The new product allows the development of sensitive high-throughput assays which are able to detect a large range of Ser/Thr kinases, which are common targets for drug development.

HTRF KinEASE combines the proprietary antibody technology and kinase substrates that have been developed by Upstate with Cisbio's time-resolved fluorescence technology. The reagent is the second co-developed product released onto the market following the launch of the HTRF phosphoinositide-3-kinase assay by Upstate.