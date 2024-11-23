US Conferences In December

A meeting to discuss Remote Data Entry: Increasing Speed and Accuracy in Drug Development is scheduled to be held December 5-6 at Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Lake Buena Vista, Floria, sponsored by International Business Communications. The meeting will include company case studies presented by speakers from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, Pfizer Inc, Zeneca Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co.

Details are available from IBC USA Conferences, phone: +1 508 481 6400; fax: +1 508 481 7911;

- Functional Foods will be discussed at a conference to be held December 7-9 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, New Orleans; included will be a regulatory update from the Food and Drug Administration. For details, phone: +1 212 645 4226.