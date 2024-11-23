US Conferences In December

A meeting to discuss Remote Data Entry: Increasing Speed and Accuracy in Drug Development is scheduled to be held December 5-6 at Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, Lake Buena Vista, Floria, sponsored by International Business Communications. The meeting will include company case studies presented by speakers from Bristol-Myers Squibb, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, Pfizer Inc, Zeneca Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co.
Details are available from IBC USA Conferences, phone: +1 508 481 6400; fax: +1 508 481 7911;
- Functional Foods will be discussed at a conference to be held December 7-9 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel, New Orleans; included will be a regulatory update from the Food and Drug Administration. For details, phone: +1 212 645 4226.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze