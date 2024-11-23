US DTC Advertising Is Fastest Growing Promotional Segment

Direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription medicines in the USA isthe fastest-growing promotional segment for the drug industry, according to the pharmaceutical consulting firm Scott-Levin. In its DTC Advertising 1996 report, the company noted that:

- pharmaceutical companies spent nearly $600 million in 1996 on DTC advertising of prescription drugs, up 56% from 1995;

- 10 companies accounted for more than 90% of all DTC ads in 1996, and these were Glaxo Wellcome, Johnson & Johnson, Schering-Plough, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Wyeth Ayerst, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Bayer and SmithKline Beecham;