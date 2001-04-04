US HMOs reveal their most-accepted drugs

Wyeth-Ayerst's Premarin (conjugated estrogens) is the brand-nameprescription drug with the highest level of formulary acceptance among managed care organizations, while the product which most often requires prior authorization is GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza (zanamivir), according to Scott-Levin's most recent Managed Care Formulary Drug Audit.

The second best-accepted product after Premarin was Bristol-Myers Squibb's Glucophage (metformin), then Wyeth-Ayerst's Prempro (conjugated estrogens and medroxyprogesterone), the Audit found.

After Relenza, prior authorization was most frequently needed for: Janssen's Sporanox (itraconazole), Roche's Tamiflu (oseltamivir), Novartis' Lamisil Systemic (terbinafine), Pfizer's Diflucan Tab (fluconazole, all but 150mg), Centocor's Remicade (infliximab), GSK's Wellbutrin SR (bupropion), Immunex' Enbrel (etanercept), Merck & Co's Vioxx (rofecoxib) and the latter's Prinivil (lisinopril).