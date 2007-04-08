US investigations over off-label Rxing are heating up, notes attorney Khorrami

With the US Justice Department issuing three subpoenas to Johnson & Johnson in recent weeks (Marketletters passim) and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform requesting marketing documents from two stent and three drug manufacturers, it is clear that the ongoing investigations over drug company promotion of off-label prescriptions are heating up.

Off-label prescriptions - the practice of issuing scripts for pharmaceutical for a medical condition outside the scope of the product's Food and Drug Administration-approved indication - are legal and common. However, pharmaceutical company promotion of the off-label use of drugs is illegal.

Drugmakers using "subtle strategies"