US Launch For SB's Famvir

SmithKline Beecham's new antiviral Famvir (famciclovir) was launched onto the market in the USA on July 26 for the treatment of herpes zoster or shingles. The drug was approved there last month (Marketletter July 11). SB has also filed for approval to market the drug for genital herpes and approval is expected by the end of the year.

Meantime, stories highlighting a price advantage for Famvir compared to Wellcome's Zovirax (aciclovir) of up to 30% are "illusory," according to analysts at Lehman Brothers. The per day cost of Zovirax and Famvir are equivalent with a seven-day course of either costing $103 at wholesaler prices, say the analysts, who note that the story arose because Zovirax is indicated for seven to ten days treatment while Famvir is only for seven days. It is rare for ten days treatment to be required for Zovirax, said Wellcome.