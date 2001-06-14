US seniors' Rx cost rises "are double inflation"

Prices of the 50 prescription drugs most commonly used by olderAmericans rose 6.1% on average in the 12 months ending January 2001, compared with an overall inflation rate for the period of 3.4%, according to a new report published by Families USA.
Using data from the Pennsylvania Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly, which is described as USA's largest outpatient prescription drug program, the study says the prices of 38 of the drugs had risen by at least 150% the rate of inflation, and more than one third went up by three or more times the inflation rate.
Seniors' average annual cost per prescription in the period was $956. The most expensive drugs most commonly used by seniors included Pharmacia's COX-2 inhibitor Celebrex (celecoxib), at $1,837; Merck & Co's statin Zocor (simvastatin), at $1,520 and AstraZeneca's antiulcerant Prilosec (omeprazole), costing $1,511.
