Friday 22 November 2024

Valeant 1st-qtr 2006 loss deepens to $6.4M

14 May 2006

USA-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals says that, in the first quarter of 2006, revenues increased 10% on the like, year-ago period to $198.8 million, led by strong sales of its acquired products, which offset a 6% decrease on its royalties from the hepatitis C drug ribavirin.

However, the firm's net loss deepened to $6.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, including the impact of stock-based compensation expenses of $5.7 million, versus a net loss of $139.3 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in first-quarter 2005. The California-headquartered drugmaker noted that, adjusted for non-Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles items, loss from continuing operations was $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, vs $4.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, and said that its restructuring initiative is on track and is targeting expense reductions in 2006 of approximately $20.0-30.0 million.

During the period, the firm's top performering acquired products included Kinerase (N6-furfuryladenine), the cannabinoid anti-emetic Cesamet (nabilone) and the injectable multivitamin Bedoyecta, which offset an income drop from Efudex and non-promoted products. Excluding acquired products, sales declined 4%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze