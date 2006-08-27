Valeant launches new chemotherapy management guide

California, USA-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals says it will make "Managing Chemotherapy Side Effects for Dummies", its new complimentary resource, available to both patients and their caregivers. The book is part of the popular "For Dummies..." series and was written in a collaboration between a medical oncologist, a supportive care physician and a nurse, along with a professional writer who has survived cancer.
The launch coincides with Valeant's announcement of the availability of its Cesamet (nabilone) capsules for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy. The drug is a cannabinoid-based product designed for patients who have failed to respond to traditional anti-emetic treatments.
The book "Managing Chemotherapy Side Effects for Dummies" is available on-line at: www.chemofordummies.com.
