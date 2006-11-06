Valeant reports strong 48-week data for Infergen

The USA's Valeant Pharmaceuticals presented encouraging 48-week data from a trial of its hepatitis C drug Infergen (interferon alfacon 1). Findings from the DIRECT trial were reported at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases annual meeting, held in Boston.
The ongoing study is evaluating the daily use of Infergen in combination with Roche's Copegus (ribavirin) for the treatment of HCV in patients who were non-responsive to previous pegylated interferon and ribavirin therapy.
The percentage of patients who were virus-negative at end-of-treatment (week 48) for the Infergen 9mcg and 15mcg groups were 16% and 19%, respectively, according to the transcription-mediated amplification assay, while response rates using the bDNA assay were 22% and 25%, respectively.
