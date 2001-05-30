Vioxx follow-up does well vs ibuprofen

Merck & Co's second-generation COX-2 inhibitor etoricoxib, a follow upto its Vioxx (rofecoxib) product, has been shown in a new study at a dose of 120mg once-daily to have a significantly improved gastrointestinal tolerability than 800mg per day of ibuprofen, the non-selective, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. Etoricoxib significantly reduced GI blood loss compared to ibuprofen in the study, suggesting a reduced tendency to cause erosion of the GI lining. Indeed, etoricoxib's tolerability was found to be equivalent to placebo. The drug is currently being developed as a once-daily treatment for pain and osteo- and rheumatoid arthritis.