Vioxx follow-up does well vs ibuprofen

Merck & Co's second-generation COX-2 inhibitor etoricoxib, a follow upto its Vioxx (rofecoxib) product, has been shown in a new study at a dose of 120mg once-daily to have a significantly improved gastrointestinal tolerability than 800mg per day of ibuprofen, the non-selective, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. Etoricoxib significantly reduced GI blood loss compared to ibuprofen in the study, suggesting a reduced tendency to cause erosion of the GI lining. Indeed, etoricoxib's tolerability was found to be equivalent to placebo. The drug is currently being developed as a once-daily treatment for pain and osteo- and rheumatoid arthritis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze