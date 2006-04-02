Warner Chilcott's files patent suit against makers of Yaz

Warner Chilcott, a USA-based drugmaker focused on the areas of women's health care and dermatology, has filed suit against Berlex and its parent, Germany's Schering AG, in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey alleging that they willfully infringed its US patent, number 5,552,394, in connection with the marketing and sale of Yaz (ethinyl estradiol and drospirenone).

Warner Chilcott, which is seeking treble damages, costs and a permanent injunction against Berlex, says that its patent covers its recently-approved product, Loestrin 24 Fe (norethindrone/ethinyl estradiol), which the firm plans to launch in April.

Commenting on the move, Roger Boissonneault, chief executive of Warner Chilcott's parent company, said: "Loestrin 24 Fe embodies a novel dosing regimen for oral contraceptives and Warner Chilcott intends to vigorously defend our rights under our patent to oral contraceptive products delivering 24 days of active therapy. In addition to recovering damages, we will seek to have Yaz removed from the market."