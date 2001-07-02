Weston signs deal with Japanese firm

Weston Medical Group of the UK says that an unidentified Japanesepartner has entered into the "full-product development stage" for an undisclosed therapeutic, triggering a milestone payment. Weston noted that the decision followed "an extensive period of feasibility and commercial evaluation" of its needle-free drug delivery system Intraject, adding that the deal with the Japanese partner was signed in August 1999.

Chief Executive Christopher Samler said that the Japanese partner is the second licensee to pay a milestone fee and move into the full product development using Intraject in just over a year. He added that the move provides further validation of the company's technology. Weston, based in Peterborough, has licensing agreements with Roche for the delivery of Pegasys, its pegylated form of interferon alfa-2a, and with GlaxoSmithKline for the migraine drug Imigran (sumatriptan).