Who Is Roche After ?

Takeover rumors are common, and thoughts that Switzerland's Hoffmann-La Roche is on the prowl to ensure its big league status (especially once fellow Swiss firms Sandoz and Ciba merge into Novartis) are prominent.

Till now, Roche's eyes have been rumored to be set on the UK's Zeneca, but now the word is "it is after SmithKline Beecham" (or perhaps Sweden's Astra). Typically on rumors, the companies involved have "no comment." However, it is worth noting that to buy SB, Roche would have to lay out something in the $50 billion region, and that's a lot, even for Roche.