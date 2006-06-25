Why does pharma sell us Ferraris? - experts debate UK NHS vs drug industry

Roy Lilley and Chris Ham, two leading UK health care experts,* went head to head earlier this month to debate the future relationship between the pharmaceutical industry and the country's National Health Service.

The controversial debate, which was attended by representatives from major pharmaceutical and health care organizations, took place in London, and was hosted by communications agency Fleishman-Hillard's one-stop shop health care team. The debate raised a number of questions, including how the pharmaceutical industry will have to adapt to a cash strapped NHS.

Prof Ham argued that prevention rather than cure was the only sustainable plan for the UK's NHS to achieve its goals for delivering high quality care, but this would not sit comfortably with the pharmaceutical industry. The question was raised, "why does Pharma try to sell us Ferraris?"