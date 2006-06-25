Why does pharma sell us Ferraris? - experts debate UK NHS vs drug industry

Roy Lilley and Chris Ham, two leading UK health care experts,* went head to head earlier this month to debate the future relationship between the pharmaceutical industry and the country's National Health Service.
The controversial debate, which was attended by representatives from major pharmaceutical and health care organizations, took place in London, and was hosted by communications agency Fleishman-Hillard's one-stop shop health care team. The debate raised a number of questions, including how the pharmaceutical industry will have to adapt to a cash strapped NHS.
Prof Ham argued that prevention rather than cure was the only sustainable plan for the UK's NHS to achieve its goals for delivering high quality care, but this would not sit comfortably with the pharmaceutical industry. The question was raised, "why does Pharma try to sell us Ferraris?"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze