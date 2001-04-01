Worldwide statins market worth $14B, with $25B potential in 2006, says MSDW

In 2000, the value of the worldwide statins market was $13.7 billion,with three products, Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), Merck & Co's Zocor (simvastatin) and Sankyo/Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol (pravastatin), accounting for 89% of sales, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter.
The US market dominates the global landscape, accounting for 67% (or $9.2 billion) in 2000, up slightly from 65% in 1999. The analysts estimate that the worldwide market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11% over the next five years to reach a value of around $25.5 billion in 2006.
