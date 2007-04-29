Xenical boosts weight loss and cuts CV risk

Swiss drug major Roche says that data from a new study indicate that its anti-obesity drug Xenical (orlistat) significantly reduces weight, while improving cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure, glycemic control and lipid profile, in overweight and obese patients. Data from the study were presented at the recent European Congress on Obesity meeting in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Roche explained that the study enrolled 2,692 overweight and obese patients who were randomized to receive either Xenical or placebo. The results revealed that treatment allowed 15.3% of patients to achieve normal blood pressure, while only 8.7% of the placebo group showed such improvement. In addition, blood glucose and insulin levels were reduced by a larger amount in the treatment group, -0.41% versus -0.03%, and -25.02 pmol/l vs -14.17 pmol/l, respectively.

The drug also cut low-density lipoprotein-based cholesterol levels 7.32%, compared with an average 1.98% increase in the placebo group.