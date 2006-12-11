Xention acquires developmental drug for OAB

Cambridge, UK-based Xention says that it has acquired exclusive rights to develop certain ion channel modulators with potential applications in the treatment of a number of diseases from Scion Pharmaceuticals the USA. The compounds were originally developed at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Xention and B-MS have entered into a separate agreement under which the UK firm will assume the previous license agreement executed by the latter with Scion and which amends that deal to expand the fields in which these compounds may be developed.

The ion channel modulators licensed by Xention may be tested to determine efficacy in a number of disorders including overactive bladder, irritable bowel syndrome and erectile dysfunction. The most advanced compound has already been subjected to preclinical and Phase I clinical development and will be developed further by Xention in the first instance for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB).