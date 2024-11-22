Xoma Receives US Patent Approval

Xoma has received a US patent for first composition of matter claims for analogs of its recombinant DNA-derived gelonin (rGelonin), a ribosome-inactivating enzyme with potential use in products to treat autoimmune diseases, cancer and infectious diseases.

The analogs covered in the patent, which were generated in the same program that led to the firm's targeted immunofusion (TIF) technology, are used for chemical conjugation. Xoma's first protein immunofusion product, Genimmune, incorporated the newly-patented substance.