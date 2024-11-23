Yamanouchi To Get New Plant In USA

Yamanouchi of Japan and its US subsidiary Shaklee Corp have announced that they will break ground in early 1997 for a first-phase, $23.5 million solid-dosage pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Oklahoma, USA. The construction period is expected to last 20 months.

The 58,482 square foot facility will include three production lines for solid- dosage pharmaceutical manufacturing. The first line, designed for fully integrated capsule manufacturing, will produce Yamanouchi's tamsulosin, a treatment for functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The product is awaiting approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The second and third lines will accomodate commercial production of Shaklee's solid-drug-dosage technology. The third line will have production capacity for tablet manufacturing, and conventional tablets will be produced on all three lines.